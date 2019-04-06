Leeds United play down Pablo Hernandez injury after playmaker spotted in protective boot

Pablo Hernandez left St Andrews with his left foot in a protective boot tonight but Leeds United are confident the midfielder will recover from an ankle knock in time for their game at Preston North End.

Hernandez took a kick to his leg during Leeds’ 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City but was put in a boot as a precaution ahead of a closer medical examination.

The Spaniard struggled to make an impact on the game in Birmingham but has been a highly influential presence for Marcelo Bielsa, scoring 12 goals and assisting another 11 in his most prolific season as a professional.

Images of Hernandez limping out of St Andrews raised concerns about the chances of him featuring at Preston on Tuesday, the last of six remaining matches, but United played down the severity of the injury and are optimistic that the 33-year-old will make the trip to Lancashire.