Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United place and points in new supercomputer's final predicted Championship table with gap

Leeds United have closed to within eight points of the Championship’s top two – and a new supercomputer has predicted where the club will finish and with how many points.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 18th Nov 2023, 18:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Third-placed Leeds would have fallen 17 points behind leaders Leicester City with a defeat in this month’s top-of-the-table clash at the King Power but a 1-0 victory slashed the gap to 11 points and Leeds then made further inroads the following weekend.

Daniel Farke’s side signed off for the November international break with a 2-1 triumph at home to Plymouth Argyle on an afternoon when Leicester suffered a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough which left the Foxes level on points with second-placed Ipswich Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Draws for the Tractor Boys at both Birmingham City and Rotherham United allowed Leeds to chip away at the gap to Kieran McKenna’s newly promoted side but Farke’s Whites are only one point ahead of fourth-placed Southampton.

Most Popular
Points: 35.Points: 35.
Points: 35.

Using average values from 10,000 simulated seasons, a supercomputer from BetVictor has produced a final predicted table and this is where Leeds feature and with how many points including a notable gap at the top.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeLeicester CityFoxesMiddlesbrough