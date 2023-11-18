Leeds United have closed to within eight points of the Championship’s top two – and a new supercomputer has predicted where the club will finish and with how many points.

Third-placed Leeds would have fallen 17 points behind leaders Leicester City with a defeat in this month’s top-of-the-table clash at the King Power but a 1-0 victory slashed the gap to 11 points and Leeds then made further inroads the following weekend.

Daniel Farke’s side signed off for the November international break with a 2-1 triumph at home to Plymouth Argyle on an afternoon when Leicester suffered a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough which left the Foxes level on points with second-placed Ipswich Town.

Draws for the Tractor Boys at both Birmingham City and Rotherham United allowed Leeds to chip away at the gap to Kieran McKenna’s newly promoted side but Farke’s Whites are only one point ahead of fourth-placed Southampton.

Points: 35.