Leeds United: Pearce could have chance to shine this season, admits Heckingbottom

IMPRESSED head coach Paul Heckingbottom says young left-back Tom Pearce has “a chance” of appearing for Leeds United’s first team before the end of the current campaign.

Nineteen-year-old Pearce has been excelling for Carlos Corberan’s Leeds under-23s while United’s problems at left-back continue despite the arrival of Laurens De Bock from Clubb Brugge for a fee in the region of £1.5m.

Paul Heckingbottom.

Vurnon Anita has instead started United’s three games at left-back but Pearce is another option for Heckingbottom who initially enquired about the defender at former club Barnsley after seeing Pearce in action for United’s under-23s against Heckingbottom’s young Tykes.

Heckingbottom said of Pearce: “At the academy, Carlos (Corberan) and Adam (Underwood) who have been working with him speak highly of him, how he’s progressed, how he’s improved.

“I’ve had a sit down with him and a chat with him about it and the awareness of where he thinks he’s at is pretty good which is a good sign and he knows he’s got to keep working and pushing if he wants to get in the team.

“But he’s got attributes which are really good and that’s why we want to work with him and we want push him and if we can tidy other things up while still improving his strengths then he’s got a chance.”