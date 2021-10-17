Marcelo Bielsa's side jumped out of the drop zone with a 1-0 win at home to Watford before the international break but a step forward was followed by bigger steps back in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

Leeds did not manage a single shot on target and dropped to fourth bottom in the table after eight games played, three points ahead of third-bottom Newcastle United who have played a game less.

The now cash rich Magpies are at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 4.30pm) and would jump above Leeds on goal difference with a victory.

TORRID START: New boss Claudio Ranieri, above, saw his Watford side walloped 5-0 at home to Liverpool in his first game in charge and the Hornets are second favourites to go down. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

But Leeds are still as big as 13-2 to go down and six teams are rated more likely for the drop, albeit United's odds are now shorter than they were and that pattern is continuing on a weekly basis.

Bottom of the table Norwich City have just two points and Daniel Farke's side are no bigger than 2-9 to go down whilst Watford are now second favourites at 4-7 having been walloped 5-0 at home to Liverpool in new boss Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge.

The Hornets are a point and a place above Leeds but the bookmakers expect that to change in the long run.

Second-bottom Burnley have just one more point than Norwich and Sean Dyche's Clarets are third favourites to go down at 9-10.

Despite the club's takeover, Newcastle are next at 13-5, followed by 14th-placed Crystal Palace who are 18-5 for the drop ahead of Monday night's clash at Arsenal.

Palace are a point ahead of Leeds but have played a game less.

Despite having gone two places and one point above Bielsa's side, Southampton are next in the relegation betting at 27-5 to go down, followed by Leeds at 13-2.

There is then a gap to seventh-placed Brentford who are 11s, followed by eighth-placed Wolves at 33-2 and then 12th-placed Aston Villa at 17s.

Brighton are then 40s, ahead of West Ham at 66s and realistically, on the betting, it is already looking like three from seven to go down unless Brentford and those at even bigger odds suddenly implode.

Leeds, though, are predicted to be fine, despite Saturday's extremely disappointing display at Southampton for which six players were out, including star trio Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford.

