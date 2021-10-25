Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Diego Llorente issues rousing message

Leeds United's late 1-1 draw with Wolves at Elland Road was a joy to behold for those inside LS11.

United defender Diego Llorente was part of the celebrations in injury-time.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Work, faith, perseverance, and a whole stadium pushing," said the Spaniard on social media.

"Together we have got a point that we deserved against a very strong rival. Let's keep improving!"

Late goalscorer Rodrigo also took to social media post-match.

"Can’t be happy without a win, but proud of the spirit of the team and thankful for the support of every single fan that attended today Elland Road. We will keep fighting," he said.

Robin Koch nearing return

Leeds defender Robin Koch has undergone surgery in America in attempt to rid himself of a long-standing hip problem.

The defender posted on social media on Saturday together with a video of him undergoing rehab training to update supporters on the latest, Koch said: "Last week I underwent minor surgery in Philadelphia to correct problems with my hip.

"I have already started rehabilitation training here and I am giving everything every day to be able to get back on the pitch as soon as possible and help my teammates."

Speaking at Thursday's pre-Wolves press conference, Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said Koch still had "at least one more month to go" in his recovery.

Raphinha injury latest after Wolves

The Brazilian was forced to hobble off the Elland Road pitch following a tackle from visiting defender Romain Saiss.

Worries had grown over the winger adding to United's injuries woes but he moved to ease fears post-match.

Raphinha posted a photograph of himself smiling together with the message: "Hello guys, just coming to say I'm fine. It was nothing serious so I'm back soon.