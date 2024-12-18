Leeds United welcome Oxford United to Elland Road on Saturday.

Oxford United are hoping to have a permanent head coach in place for Saturday’s trip to Leeds United with reports of ongoing talks with Gary Rowett.

The U’s sacked promotion-winning manager Des Buckingham following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday, a result which left them with just one win in 15. Reports at the start of this week claimed club chiefs were working quickly to find his replacement, with the aim of having a successor in the away dugout at Elland Road this weekend.

Rowett has since been identified as the club’s number one target, with the Telegraph’s John Percy reporting on Tuesday evening that club and manager were in ‘advanced negotiations’. Those claims have since been backed up by local media, including the Oxford Mail and BBC Oxford Sport.

Negotiations are ongoing and there hasn’t yet been any confirmation from the club, but it now looks likely that Rowett will take charge ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Yorkshire. Oxford were thought to be keen on recruiting someone with Championship experience and Rowett provides exactly that, having previously managed at Birmingham City, Derby County, Stoke City and Millwall.

The 50-year-old has been out of work since leaving an interim role at Birmingham earlier this year, a second stint at St Andrew’s which ended in relegation to League One. He started last season at Millwall and did come up against Saturday’s opponents Leeds, losing 3-0 at the Den in September.

Rowett has been a regular pundit and columnist since leaving Birmingham over the summer, offering up his opinions on the Championship and speaking plenty about Leeds. And ahead of his former side Derby’s trip to LS11 earlier this month, he admitted Elland Road remains one of the toughest places to go.

“Of course, you then start the week [after Sunday’s defeat against Sheffield Wednesday] knowing you're going to Leeds when Elland Road - at any time, regardless of the situation and regardless of their form - is always tough,” Rowett wrote in his column for Derbyshire Live. “I've got to be honest, it is probably one of the toughest places I've taken teams.

“With Daniel Farke's talented squad, it's a tough place, but you almost have to try to think about the game in a different way. There are times when you've got nothing to lose, when you might be on the front foot, really attacking, being really positive, and trying to make sure they don't get a good start. But if you do that, you leave yourself potentially vulnerable and leave more space defensively.”