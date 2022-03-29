The survey, conducted by the Daily Mail, had over 100,000 responses from supporters of every Premier League club.

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, have come in rock bottom - despite the club signing four of the 17 most expensive players in history. However, the angst from supporters of the Whites' rivals comes from how the club is run and a poor track record of managerial appointments since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

At the other end of the scale, Radrizzani is well liked at Elland Road, having appointed Marcelo Bielsa and helped get the club back into the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

The survey also asked which top-flight owner was 'most damaging to the health of football' with Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour gaining the biggest share of the votes with 32 per cent.

Newcastle United's new owners were second with 18 per cent of the votes while outgoing Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich had a 13 per cent share.

With a huge range of differing opinions, here is how every Premier League club owner is seen by their fanbase, starting with the lowest approval rating...

1. Manchester United - 4.04% The Glazers are the least popular owners in the Premier League with their management of the club angering Man United supporters.

2. Newcastle United -10.9% The survey took in views of previous Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, who sold the club last autumn. The businessman was not liked in the north east, with fans believing a lack of investment was the reason for their struggles at the bottom of the table.

3. Everton - 14.2% Farhad Moshiri has been criticised for a lack of long-term planning at Goodison Park, with the club appointing six managers in six years. They are now in a relegation battle although he is funding the club's new stadium, which has scored him some points.

4. West Ham United - 15.1% David Gold and David Sullivan did sell 27 per cent of the club to Daniel Kretinsky in November. The move to the London Stadium angered many supporters. Although the success on the pitch under David Moyes has taken the heat off the owners in recent months.