Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani sparks EFL discussion over Wolves spending

The EFL’s board is discussing Wolverhampton Wanderers’ transfer strategy at a board meeting this morning following an outspoken attack on the Molineux club by Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani.

The issue of Wolves’ financial arrangements and the nature of their relationship with agent Jorge Mendes is on the EFL’s agenda today amid sudden scrutiny of the way in which Wanderers have pieced together their squad.

Wolves are on the verge of automatic promotion from the Championship with 10 games of the season to go and they cruised to an easy 3-0 win at Elland Road on Wednesday, a fixture which exposed a huge gulf in class between Leeds and the division’s leading side.

Leeds are down in 13th place and nine points off the play-offs after a prolonged loss of form but Radrizzani chose full-time as his moment to issue a series of tweets accusing Wolves of practices which were “not legal and fair”.

Wolves’ Chinese owner, Fosun International, has a stake in Mendes’ agency Gestifute and a number of Mendes’ clients, both players and manager Nuno, are on the books at Molineux.

Leeds are one of several clubs who want the EFL to investigate how Wolves succeeded in bringing players of the calibre of Portugal international Ruben Neves to the Championship and at least one side is understood to have sent a formal letter of complaint to the governing body.

The EFL, however, has consistently maintained that Fosun International, which bought 100 per cent of Wolves in 2016, passed its Owners and Directors Test and is compliant with governance rules.

Radrizzani, who could face a disrepute charge for his outburst, addressed the issue by tweeting: “We have our own problems but we should play in a fair competition.

“Not legal and fair (to) let one team owned by a fund whom has shares in the biggest players agency with evident benefits (top European clubs giving players with options to buy ..why the other 23 teams can’t have same treatment). We should play all 24 with the same rules and opportunities (it’s enough to google it).

“Congratulations to the best team but hope the league can be fair and equal to all 24 teams.”

The EFL is yet to make an public comment on the matter.