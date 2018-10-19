Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani's calls for Premier League 2 shut down by Middlesbrough boss

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has shut down Andrea Radrizzani's calls for a Premier League 2 - believing it is a non-starter.

Last week, the Leeds United chief suggested plans for a potential reformation of the Championship in a bid to increase the amount of TV revenue for second tier clubs.

Radrizzani believes the Whites are being short charged due to virtually receiving the same amount as teams at the bottom of the Football League by the EFL's broadcasters.

However, Pulis wants to bring an end to Radrizzani's calls, stating that he wouldn't be complaining if Leeds were in the top-flight.

He said: “He (Radrizzani) was talking about the spread of money more than anything else. I’m not concerned about the money I’m more concerned about the quality of the players playing.

“I don’t think you are ever going to get a situation where those Premier League clubs are going to give any money away to make anybody stronger, that’s ridiculous to put it that way because they are not going to do it.

"And, no disrespect to the chap but if he was in the Premier League he certainly wouldn’t be giving it (money) to the Championship so what he’s saying is very, very one-sided.”

Pulis was in favour of reducing the amount of teams in the Championship but says the EFL simply wont listen to Radrizzani, branding it as a non-starter.

“It (the Championship) is a massive league, and I think everything is flowing that way," said the 60-year-old.

"It’s getting better, and it’s flowing upwards, and if you want it to keep improving and be as elite as the other major leagues in Europe, then there’s got to be a point where someone sits there and thinks: ‘We can do something about this

“I think it’s the numbers more than the money. If (Rarizzani) is talking about the money situation, as I’ve said, it’s all right saying that in the Championship (but) the Premier League clubs won’t have it, they won’t want to give anything away so that’s a non-starter.

“You are looking for the quality and I think to cut it a little bit in respect of the numbers is a better way of trying to get something done rather than saying we want more money from the pot to give us an opportunity to compete at the top level, I don’t think you can do that.”