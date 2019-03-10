Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani launches attack on Bristol City and Steve Lansdown

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani launched a stinging attack on Bristol City amid claims that two young supporters were ejected from the home end at Ashton Gate yesterday after being spotted wearing Leeds socks.

Radrizzani took to Twitter to criticise City for ordering the family to leave the ground before kick-off and refusing to allow a camera crew who are producing a behind-the-scenes documentary at Elland Road to film inside the stadium.

Relations between Leeds and Bristol City were already strained after City’s owner, Steve Lansdown, led the calls for United to be hit with a points deduction over the ‘Spygate’ controversy which blew up in January.

The EFL resisted that demand and instead hit Leeds with a £200,000 fine, drawing a line under the dispute last month. United decided against making a formal complaint over Lansdown’s comments.

Radrizzani spoke out after Leeds fan Philip Joel said he, his two sons and his brother-in-law were removed from Ashton Gate half an hour before United’s 1-0 win “as my sons have (sic) their Leeds United socks on.”

United’s majority shareholder said: “This is unacceptable and we will invite the family at Elland Road as guests.

“What can you expect from a club whom request points deductions for no reasons and didn’t accept our documentary crew to access at the ground and follow our team. Focus on Reading (Leeds next game on Tuesday) now.”

Bristol City have been approached for comment by the YEP.

Leeds received an allocation of 2,600 tickets for Ashton Gate after numerous rows of seats in the away end were blocked out with black sheets.

A number of United fans told the YEP how tickets purchased in the home end were been cancelled and refunded at short notice after City confirmed that they were on Leeds’ own ticket database.

United, meanwhile, have been followed by filmmakers from Eleven Studios - part of Radrizzani’s Eleven Sports group - and Leeds-based media firm The City Talking with a view to producing a series similar to those which documented the fortunes of Manchester City and Sunderland on Amazon and Netflix respectively