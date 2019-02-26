Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizanni sends defiant message following QPR defeat

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has told fans to "keep faith" following the 1-0 Championship defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening.

Marcelo Bielsa's side travelled to the capital in the knowledge that a victory over Steve McClaren's men would see them climb back to the top of the table.

The Rs, who had lost a club-record seven games in a row, handed United a slender defeat thanks to a 49th minute Luke Freeman strike.

Leeds owner Radrizzani was in attendance in west London and could be seen greeting his players as they left the field at the full-time whistle.

The Italian, who 24 hours earlier had hit out at claims he would sell the club this summer if promotion wasn't achieved, took stock and sent a message to the United faithful.

He tweeted: "Keep faith and work hard come on @LUFC! Proud of the boys and all fans who made it to Loftus road, as always phenomenal!."

Bielsa's side will now turn their attention to Friday evening's showdown with West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road with four points seperating the two teams in the standings.