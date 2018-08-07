Leeds United: One-time Whites target Mbakogu released by Carpi

Carpi have released striker Jerry Mbakogu by mutual consent just weeks after Leeds United called off a deal to sign him for more than £3m.

Mbakogu agreed to a termination of his deal on Monday, becoming a free agent despite concerted attempts by the board at Carpi to move him to Leeds in a seven-figure transfer during this summer window.

Patrick Bamford - a summer signing for Leeds United.

United negotiated a fixed priced for Mbakogu in January, lining up his arrival with a view to finalising the switch in this transfer window.

Doubts about the cost of Mbakogu and his ability to adapt quickly to the Championship saw Leeds cool their interest, however, and the club wrote to Carpi to inform the Serie B side that they would not be exercising the right to buy him before the option elapsed on June 30.

United had chosen instead to target Abel Hernandez and Matej Vydra – two forwards with experience of the Championship – and the club secured a centre-forward two weeks ago by landing Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough for £7m.

Mbakogu is managed by Football Capital, the agency which Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani held shares in prior to his takeover at Elland Road, and his deal with Carpi ran for another two seasons, to 2020.

Despite that, Carpi have allowed the 25-year-old to depart on a free transfer with more than three weeks of the European transfer window left to run.

A one-line statement on Carpi’s website confirmed Mbakogu’s departure but gave no explanation for the sudden decision for the player’s premature exit from the club.