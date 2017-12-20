Leeds United on Twitter: Could Antonsson be a quality addition?

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@OooahhBerardi. Antonsson is on fire for Blackburn. Hopefully he comes back to us raring to go. Could be a quality addition I reckon #lufc

@LeedsUtdRyan. If Pawel Cibicki keeps up the good performances for Leeds then he could be a fans favourite #lufc

@WhiteAnswers. Delighted Cibicki’s working out after all. With Saiz, Alioski, Ekuban & Lasogga, it seems our summer transfer business was pretty decent after all. Reinforcements needed in Jan, but there’s a good solid base here, once Ekuban and Lasogga are back to full fitness / sharpness #lufc

@DistantLeedsFan. On the brink of the play offs knowing a win at the weekend guarantees we’ll be top six for Christmas... heart says we’ll win, head says we won’t #lufc

@Jordan_Armo. Pablo needs to start against Hull he’ll have a field day against their defence

@neibur66. Can’t help but think that this #lufc U23 side would benefit from the likes of Shaughnessy, Grot and other 1st team fringe players being included... never know, they might improve too

@CGamb15. One thing I love about @T9Christiansen is how animated he is on the touchline! This man gets it! It’s what we want to see from a Manager! So glad @andrearadri stuck by him when most would have wielded axe. Really believe he’s the man to take us back to PL #LUFC #MOT #passion