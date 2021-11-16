The centre-half's back post header set up John Souttar's opening goal in a 2-0 win over Denmark that secured a home World Cup play-off semi-final for Steve Clarke's side.

"We came into it and we were in a good place," said Clarke.

"We wanted to put in a good performance to finish off what's been a good campaign for us and we managed to do that in front of another fantastic Hampden crowd. A good night for everybody."

Cooper's assist was his first in 13 appearances for Scotland.

Elsewhere Stuart Dallas and Northern Ireland knew their World Cup qualification hopes were long gone but still put in an inspired display to hold Italy to a 0-0 draw at Windsor Park. The result denied Italy automatic qualification and they must now face a play-off for a place in Qatar.

Leeds' man Dallas could have made it an even better night in Belfast had he found the target with a glorious chance late in the second half, but he sent his shot from the edge of the area wide of the far post.

Dallas played the entire game for Ian Baraclough's side to win his 56th international cap and put in a huge shift, recovering the ball six times, making four clearances, a pair of interceptions and making 13 successful passes in the Italian half of the pitch.

BIG MOMENT - Leeds United captain Liam Cooper's header set up John Souttar for Scotland's opener in a 2-0 win over Denmark. Pic: Getty

Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips played the first half of England's 10-0 win in San Marino that secured qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

It was the first time the Three Lions have hit double figures since 1964 and Harry Kane scored four to move level with Gary Lineker on 48 goals for England.

Phillips now has 19 caps to his name having only made an international debut in September 2020 and has suffered only two defeats in an England shirt.

In Group I Mateusz Klich featured for Poland in a 2-1 defeat by Hungary, but Paulo Sousa's men had already booked their play-off place with victory over Andorra at the weekend.