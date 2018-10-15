Leeds United on Sky Sports for 7 of 8 next games as Sheffield United match chosen - this is how little the club gets

Leeds United will be televised in seven of their next eight Championship games after the club’s Yorkshire derby at Sheffield United in December was chosen for Sky Sports coverage.

Leeds United’s trip to Bramall Lane to play the club who currently lead the division will kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday, December 1 having been added to the list of matches already scheduled for live broadcasts.

Leeds’ appearances on Sky, including midweek fixtures screened on Sky’s red button service, already number eight with a further seven dates to come.

Bristol City’s visit to Elland Road on November 24 is the only match which the broadcaster has opted not to televise between now and the first week of December. It will also be Leeds’ only 3pm Saturday kick-off in the space of two months.

United owner Andrea Radrizzani last week voiced criticism of the collective TV deal agreed between the EFL and Sky, saying Leeds’ income from the contract was disproportionately small when set against the number of times they were televised and the audiences their games pulled in.

Calling for the creation of a ‘Premier League Two’ at the Leaders in Sport summit in London, Radrizzani said: “It’s not sustainable to stay in the Championship. This model, and also the small money they generate from TV rights split between 72 clubs, maybe they need to reconsider and consider another way - to create a Premier League Two or something else that can be sustainable.

“We should concede that a club like Leeds, which is watched by 500,00 to 600,000 people live on Sky, is getting from the league only £2m to £2.5m (in TV revenue) and are actually penalised because we are more than 20 times on TV. Maybe we should reconsider the system because it doesn’t work.”

Leeds United posted an operating loss of over £9m in their last accounts, for the 2016-17 year, and Radrizzani told the YEP in August that he expected to record another deficit this season.

“I think all the clubs should open a discussion to see how we can change this league so it’s sustainable,” Radrizzani said, “(so we) don’t have a crisis every two years with every club going bankrupt or changing ownership."