Mark Jackson's young Whites have taken the rise to the top tier of Academy football in their stride this season, notably impressing when romping to a 4-0 victory at Liverpool's under-23s this month.

But Jackson also wanted his side to take a step forward in the EFL Trophy this season and Leeds are now on their way to achieving that objective following Tuesday evening's 3-2 win at Oldham Athletic.

The Whites were knocked out in the group stages upon their first appearance in the competition last term and this season's campaign began with a 4-1 defeat at Tranmere Rovers, a bizarre game in which United actually really impressed, despite the scoreline.

FURTHER PROGRESS: For Leeds United's youngsters under boss Mark Jackson, above. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

But Jackson had challenged his side to ensure they made the next stages of the competition this time around and Leeds now have every chance of doing so after their victory at Boundary Park.

A Crysencio Summerville penalty, deflected Max Dean effort and Oldham own goal ensured the young Whites bagged all three points to keep their hopes of sealing a top-two finish in Group B alive and kicking.

Victory at Salford City on Tuesday, November 2 would now guarantee a place in the second round and a further step forward for an impressive group of youngsters.

The future is bright - and now it's time to finally get Leeds United's Premier League season up and running too.

Bring on Watford.

