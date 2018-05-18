Leeds United: Off-field issues impacted performances, reveals Morison

Former Leeds United striker Steve Morison says his spell with the club was a "difficult time to be a player" due to off-field issues surrounding the club but added that he made no excuses for his performances in a White shirt.

Morison departed Elland Road in 2015 following a problematic spell with the club in which he struggled to find his form and produce goals.

Steve Morison.

The now 34-year-old was brought in from Norwich City as part of a swap deal for Luciano Becchio in 2013 - a deal in which Leeds also received a fee of £200,000 - with the forward scoring five times for United in 41 appearances during his two-year stay, which also included a spell at current club Millwall on loan.

Morison though says his time in West Yorkshire was as difficult as any he has faced in his career and that off-field issues under then Whites owner Massimo Cellino played a major role.

“I’ve been fairly honest in my assessment of my time at Leeds in the past," Morison told tbrfootball.

"It just didn’t work out anywhere near as well as I’d hoped or the club had hoped for me. It was a difficult time to be a player with the controversy and uncertainty in the background, which does have an impact on performances and results.

“But as an individual I don’t want to make excuses. I didn’t play as well as I would have liked and as I have done since.”