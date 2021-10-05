Marcelo Bielsa's Whites signed off for the October internationals with Saturday's 1-0 victory at home to Watford which sealed a first win of the new Premier League campaign at the seventh time of asking.

Leeds jumped up from third bottom to 16th and three points clear of the relegation zone, on six points from seven games played.

United will be back in action away at fourth bottom Southampton in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, October 16 but the Whites have several players representing their countries before the trip to St Mary's.

Raphinha is set to be the last in action for Brazil but Leeds still expect the star winger to feature against the Saints.

Here is a chronological run through of who is playing when at under-20s level and above and how they can be watched - when applicable.

Lewis Bate (England under-20s) Thursday - Italy (h), at Chesterfield FC, 7pm. International friendly. Monday - Czech Republic (a), 5pm. International friendly. Photo by LUFC.

Cody Drameh (England under-20s) Thursday - Italy (h), at Chesterfield FC, 7pm. International friendly. Monday - Czech Republic (a), 5pm. International friendly.

Sam Greenwood (England under-20s) Thursday - Italy (h), at Chesterfield FC, 7pm. International friendly. Monday - Czech Republic (a), 5pm. International friendly.

Charlie Cresswell (England under-21s) Thursday - Slovenia (a), 7.15pm. UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifier. Sky Sports. Monday - Andorra (a), 7pm. UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifier. Sky Sports.