Leeds United: No need for Saiz chat, reveals Bielsa

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed he hasn't felt the need to approach Samuel Saiz about keeping his cool on the pitch since his arrival at the club.

The Spaniard has been an integral part of the Argentine's team so far helping the Whites to four wins out of four in all competitions this season.

Leeds United's Samuel Saiz in action against Rotherham United.

Saiz has rediscovered the form he displayed at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign which earned plaudits from pundits and fans alike. The 27-year-old though lost his cool during Leeds' FA Cup defeat at Newport County in January and was sent off for spitting which resulted in a six game ban.

The playmaker was criticised following the incident and failed to re-find his early season form with many around Elland Road growing tired of what they deemed as petulant behaviour during United's struggles under Paul Heckingbottom in the latter half of the season.

Saiz has been targeted by Stoke City, Derby County and, most recently, Rotherham United so far with the three sides opting to man mark the Spaniard across the pitch.

Leeds United Podcast - Inside Elland Road: Rotherham, Luke Ayling and STOP asking about the bucket!

Bielsa though, who was speaking ahead of tonight's trip to Swansea City, was questioned whether he was worried tactics deployed by United's rivals could result in any issues but said he hadn't felt the need to discuss anything with his player.

"Honestly, no," the Argentine said when questioned about whether he had talked with Saiz.

"His professionalism allows him to resolve these kind of situations. It is a part of English football, even if it's a disputed tackle with contact I don't see bad intentions.

"The referees control every excess and, frankly, I haven't seen any excess so far."

The 63-year-old has previously praised Saiz' attitude believing him to be a "special" player: "He’s a player that can create a lack of balance for the rival. He’s a creative player. He has the capacity to find solutions by himself and this makes him a special player."