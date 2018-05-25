Leeds United: No foundation to strange Inzaghi links in Italy

REPORTS in Italy suggesting that Leeds United are looking at former Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi to become the club's head coach or manger are understood to be untrue.

Italian publication Corriere di Bologna reported on Friday morning that current Venezia boss Inzaghi had received a "request from Leeds (England)" over a managerial role.

But the YEP understands that Inzaghi has never been considered for a role at Leeds, even following the departure of former head coach Thomas Christiansen last February.

Christiansen was replaced by former Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom who has so far survived speculation about his own future with the 40-year-old hopeful of continuing his role next season.

Heckingbottom is currently away on holiday but there appears to be a strong chance that the Yorkshireman will be given the opportunity to improve United's fortunes on the pitch next season.

The current Whites head coach has savoured victory in just four of his 16 games in charge at Leeds, eight of which have ended in defeat.

There were reports towards the end of the season that Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani was already running out of patience with Heckingbottom and considering a swift change but the former Tykes boss remained in his role with Leeds enjoying a 2-0 victory at home to QPR in their final game of the season at Elland Road.

Heckingbottom then took Leeds on their much-discussed post season tour of Myanmar and the head coach is currently on holiday.

It is understood that United have never considered Inzaghi, despite the strange claims from Corriere di Bologna.

Inzaghi instead looks set to be heading for Bologna with talks ongoing between the former Italian striker and the Red and Blues for the last four weeks.

The report in Corriere di Bologna also suggested that former Milan and Juventus striker Inzaghi had also had a "request" from Parma with the 44-year-old's current deal at Serie B side Venezia expiring this summer.