Following the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom at Elland Road here is who the bookies are favouring to take over.

Marcelo Bielsa 4/6 - The Argentine left French side Lille in controversial circumstances last December and is a world renowned coach having managed at the top level throughout his career. Would be a real coup for the Whites to secure him as their next head coach.

Paul Heckingbottom.

Leeds United and Paul Heckingbottom: A relationship which never caught fire

Claudio Ranieri 10/3 - Left Ligue 1 side Nantes at the end of the campaign. Most recently known in England for his historical triumph with Leicester City as they lifted the Premier League trophy in 2016.

Flippo Inzaghi 7/1 - Current boss of Serie B side Venezia who he has led to this season's play-offs as they battle to win promotion back to the top flight of Italian football. The legendary striker has also been linked with the Bologna

Leeds United next manager odds revealed

Mick McCarthy 17/2 - Left Ipswich Town after five years in charge of the Tractor Boys. Is a Leeds United fan and has a real soft spot for the club, many United fans have touted him as their number one choice to take the reins.

Michael Laudrup 12/1

Jaap Stam 12/1

Sam Allarcdyce 18/1

Steve McClaren 20/1

Slaven Bilic 20/1

Nigel Pearson 20/1

Quique Flores 25/1

Gordon Strachan 40/1

Alan Pardew 50/1