Wolves set to miss star player for Elland Road opener

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without Raúl Jiménez when they face Leeds United at the start of their 2022/2023 campaign next Saturday.

The Mexican striker suffered a knee injury during pre-season training which will see him sidelined for up to eight weeks.

Last term, Jiménez’s dismissal for a heavy challenge on Whites ‘keeper Illan Meslier was a turning point as United pulled off a dramatic comeback, winning the Molineux encounter after going into the break 2-0 down.

The 31-year-old, who has been at Wolves for four years, scored six goals for the Midlands side last term.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Liam Cooper of Leeds United battles for possession with Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on October 23, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tyler Adams hails young Whites prospect

New Leeds United signing Tyler Adams is expecting big things for 16-year-old midfielder Archie Gray.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch claims the exciting young player is very much within his plans for the season ahead.

Gray joined up with the United squad on their pre-season tour of Australia, where he made a strong impression on Adams.

YORK, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Archie Gray of Leeds United during the Pre-Season Friendly between Leeds United and Blackpool at LNER Community Stadium on July 7, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

"I think Archie is going to have some big opportunities coming up this season," Adams said.

"Obviously, he's still so young, but getting that experience is going to be important for him.

"When he's on the field, he's just himself, you can see he has that confidence, a little bit of arrogance through him and that's what you need as a young player.

"And Jesse wants these types of players. He's going to give him opportunities as long as he's working hard, continuing to try to improve.”

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 20: James McAtee of Manchester City during the pre season friendly between Manchester City and Club America at NRG Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Whites eye young England international

Leeds United are reportedly interested in taking young Manchester City midfielder James McAtee on loan.

The highly-rated 19-year-old was handed his Premier League debut by Pep Guardiola in November and is now being offered up on loan the Sky Blues in the hopes of getting the youngster regular playing time.