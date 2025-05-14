Leeds United’s transfer business will go a long way to deciding how they fare back in the Premier League and so the next few months will be massive. Chairman Paraag Marathe has already described it as the most important summer in decades and if reports are to be believed, plans are already being put in place to seriously strengthen Daniel Farke’s squad.

Sky Sports reported earlier this month Leeds could have around £100million to spend on first-team additions, with top-level signings expected in goal, defence, midfield and upfront. Links have since emerged to the likes of Everton’s Beto, Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Hidemasa Morita of Sporting CP.

But the YEP has stepped away from Leeds-specific transfer rumours and looked purely at players who could be available and who would significantly improve Farke’s side, while setting that budget of £100m to work with - every penny of which has been spent. Some of these will realistically be considered out of reach but the line-up below would have a great shot at surviving.

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher (£30m) Leeds have only been fleetingly linked with interest, which also feels a bit like putting two and two together as a first-choice goalkeeper will be a priority. But the 26-year-old is expected to leave Liverpool and would be a massive improvement on current options. Plenty of suitors for his signature though, with others able to offer European football. | Getty Images

RB: Jayden Bogle Will be more seriously tested against some of the world's best wingers next season but has been outstanding since joining in a £5m deal from Sheffield United. Still only 24 too, and so plenty of room for improvement. | Getty Images

CB: Joe Rodon An absolute rock at the back during Leeds' promotion push and has the kind of profile that should translate well in to the Premier League. Experienced cover and competition might be needed, with Rodon the only natural option on that side. | Getty Images

CB: Pascal Struijk One of the few who played for Leeds last time they returned to the Premier League and that experience will be important. Set-piece threat could also prove crucial in a season where Farke's side might be more reliant on such opportunities against superior opposition. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

LB: Kostas Tsimikas (£15m) Liverpool are reportedly willing to sell Tsimikas this summer as they search for a standout first-choice left-back, namely Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez. The Greek international cost around £12m and has two years left on his Anfield deal, so they could be open to cashing in for a slight profit. | AFP via Getty Images