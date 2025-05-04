Leeds United will be gearing up for their Premier League return in a few month’s time after securing the Championship title at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s side left it late to come back from 1-0 down as second-half goals from Willy Gnonto and Manor Solomon - the latter coming deep into added-time - ensured they would be champions.

Farke’s reward for promotion, the title and 100 points has been the strong backing of Elland Road decision-makers this weekend and those in charge will now need to back their manager financially, with a busy summer on the cards. Paraag Marathe has said every available penny will be spent on transfers and so he and those below him have plenty to do.

A number of names have already been linked with possible moves to Elland Road and with that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a best possible XI based on those rumours. Take a look below to see who makes the cut.

. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. Photo Sales

1 . GK: Caoimhin Kelleher Leeds have already been linked with a host of goalkeepers and the most promising is certainly Kelleher, who is expected to leave Liverpool in search of regular starts. But the 26-year-old will also be the hardest to land, given the breadth of top-level interest and a price-tag that could rise up towards £30m. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Continues to go from strength to strength at Leeds, with his £5m summer price-tag looking increasingly good with each passing week. Test will be how he copes defensively against the world's best wingers. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Leonardo Balerdi Leeds are reportedly weighing up a move for the 26-year-old right-sided centre-back, who is currently captaining Marseille towards Champions League qualification and could be available for around £20m. Would offer serious competition for Joe Rodon, who could just as easily keep his spot after an incredible individual campaign. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Debate continues as to whether Struijk or Ethan Ampadu should play at left centre-back, but when in doubt it's preferable to get as many of your best players on the pitch, and so the Dutchman needs to be in. Set-piece threat will be even more important in games Leeds are unlikely to dominate. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Currently set to leave as a free agent and told the YEP last month Leeds haven't given any indication on their plans. Spoke candidly about his issues in the Premier League last time and might be keen to prove he can perform at that level, if injury free and playing in a system that suits him. The benefits of a stable back-four cannot be underestimated and there has been a lack of recent reports surrounding left-back interest. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales