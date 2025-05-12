Premier League away allocations Leeds United fans can look forward to from Anfield to 75,000-capacity giant

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United fans are guaranteed to pack out every single Premier League stadium next season.

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League will bring plenty of positives and a big one for fans is the chance to watch their side at some of the country’s best stadiums. Of course there’s no place like Elland Road but when Daniel Farke’s side head off for an away-day, at least the thousands following them can look forward to trips to the likes of Old Trafford, Anfield and the swanky Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

One thing that won’t be available next season, however, are the kind of allocations that allow 5,000 Leeds fans at Preston or 7,000 at Blackburn, with top-flight stadiums often selling out and therefore not in need of huge away followings. Premier League clubs with a 30,000-plus capacity stadiums are permitted to give a minimum of 3,000 seats for travelling fans, while smaller grounds have to allocate 10 per cent of their total capacity to away supporters.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

One thing that’s for sure is Leeds will pack out every stadium regardless of how next season goes on the pitch, but how many seats will be available for every trip? Well, with the help of Ticket-compare.com the YEP has taken a look at each of the current 19 confirmed teams’ away allocation below.

Capacity: 60,704 | Away allocation: 3,000

1. Arsenal - The Emirates

Capacity: 60,704 | Away allocation: 3,000 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Capacity: 42,000 | Away allocation: 3,000

2. Aston Villa - Villa Park

Capacity: 42,000 | Away allocation: 3,000 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Capacity: 11,379 | Away allocation: 1,500

3. Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium

Capacity: 11,379 | Away allocation: 1,500 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Capacity: 17,250 | Away allocation: 2,000

4. Brentford - Gtech Community Stadium

Capacity: 17,250 | Away allocation: 2,000 | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Capacity: 31,876 | Away allocation: 3,300

5. Brighton & Hove Albion - The Amex

Capacity: 31,876 | Away allocation: 3,300 Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
Capacity: 21,944 | Away allocation: 2,300

6. Burnley - Turf Moor

Capacity: 21,944 | Away allocation: 2,300 Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueOld Trafford
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice