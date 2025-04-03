Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Luton Town supporters group have asked their fellow Hatters to join a tribute to Leeds United fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight during Saturday's game.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites take on Luton at Kenilworth Road in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday April 5 - the date that marks 25 years since the pair were tragicaly murdered while following their team in Europe. Both men died after being attacked and stabbed in Istanbul, the night before Leeds were due to play Galatasaray in the UEFA Cup semi-final.

Leeds United dedicated last Saturday's game against Swansea City to the pair, with family members present on the touchline for a minute of applause prior to kick-off. Supporters at Elland Road held up banners baring the names of Chris and Kev and both team captains laid wreaths. Whites chairman Paraag Marathe also laid flowers at the East Stand plaque, where on Thursday players and coaching staff will gather to pay their respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 25 minutes showing on the clock during the Swansea match Leeds fans turned their backs to the play in an annual tradition, repeating the actions of those who turned their backs to the Galatasaray game in 2000. Players from that Leeds team including Nigel Martyn have gone on record with their regret that the game took place.

He said: "Absolute tragedy, went to watch their team and were taken from their families. It’s still my biggest regret in football that we played the next day, even if they (had) kicked us out for not playing."

The family and friends of Chris and Kev are to hold a special event on Friday in order to mark the 25th anniversary and raise funds for local cancer charity Candle Lighters. Having previously raised a £140,000 for the non-profit organisation from a series of events 2010, they have set a target of £25,000 and organised a large event to be held at the Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road. The families will be joined by ex-Leeds players from the 2000 era and other dignitaries to celebrate Chris and Kev's lives. A JustGiving page has been set up and more than £4,000 has been raised already, with former club captain Liam Cooper among those donating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on Saturday Leeds travel to Luton, whose supporters will join with the away fans to pay respect. Luton Town Supporters Trust have issued a statement saying: "Saturday will be the 25th anniversary of two Leeds Unite fans tragically being killed in Istanbul. Therefore, we would encourage all fans inside Kenilworth Road to participate in a minute of applause in the 25th minute of the match to show respect to all concerned."