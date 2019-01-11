Leeds United news LIVE: Whites transfer latest, West Brom dealt huge blow, 'imposter' caught at Derby County training ground Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the YEP's daily blog as we bring you all the latest Leeds United and Championship news in one place. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich in action against Derby County. Derby County winger searching for Leeds United revenge at Elland Road