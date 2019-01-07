Leeds United news LIVE: Whites latest transfer news, Aston Villa set to lose star player and Liam Cooper to make comeback Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the YEP's daily blog as we bring you all the latest Leeds United and Championship news in one place. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds United loan watch: Samuel Saiz makes bow against Barcelona, Mallik Wilks bags in FA Cup upset QPR 2 Leeds United 1 - Phil Hay's verdict: Marcelo Bielsa's young guns prove point in QPR defeat