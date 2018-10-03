Leeds United news LIVE: Reaction from Hull City with Bielsa, player ratings, Phil Hay's verdict and a tribute to Toby Nye Leeds United news LIVE. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the YEP’s daily blog - we’ll have all the latest news, views, transfers, rumours and much more from Elland Road. Please refresh the page for updates. Phil Hay's verdict: Hull City 0 Leeds United 1 - Whites class outshines Tigers with finishing touch still missing Phil Hay's verdict: Hull City 0 Leeds United 1 - Whites class outshines Tigers with finishing touch still missing