Leeds United news LIVE: Marcelo Bielsa meets FA, Gaetano Berardi update as Sam Allardyce mocks bucket Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the YEP's daily blog as we bring you all the latest Leeds United and Championship news in one place. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds United's Gaetano Berardi set for scans today as hamstring niggle leaves him doubtful for Rotherham trip