Leeds United news LIVE: Lewis Baker leaves Elland Road, Steven Zuber makes loan switch Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the YEP's daily blog as we bring you all the latest Leeds United and Championship news in one place. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United news LIVE. Lewis Baker quits Elland Road as Chelsea loanee has Leeds United spell cut short Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa readying themselves for pivotal Derby County showdown