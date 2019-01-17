Leeds United news LIVE: Kiko Casilla joins, Marcelo Bielsa and the Spygate saga fallout rumbles on Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the YEP's daily blog as we bring you all the latest Leeds United and Championship news in one place. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. One of Spain's top goalkeepers? Real Madrid stopper Kiko Casilla profiled as Leeds United complete deal Leeds United seal deal for Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla