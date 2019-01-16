Leeds United news LIVE: Kiko Casilla, Daniel James and Callum O'Dowda latest as EFL launch 'spygate' investigation

0
Have your say

Follow the YEP's daily blog as we bring you all the latest Leeds United and Championship news in one place.

Please refresh the page for updates.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.