Leeds United news LIVE: Kiko Casilla and Daniel James latest, Spygate verdict Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the YEP's daily blog as we bring you all the latest Leeds United and Championship news in one place. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds United Under-23s - from the notebook: Izzy Brown 'almost there', Carlos Corberan delivers verdict and back to the top of the table