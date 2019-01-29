Leeds United news LIVE: Daniel James latest as talks continue, every Championship deal done so far Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the YEP's daily blog as we bring you all the latest Leeds United and Championship news in one place. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds United's injury list in full - and how many fixtures have been missed in total under Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United and Norwich City top the bill and the table as two Championship heavyweights prepare to meet