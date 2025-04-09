Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United and Middlesbrough delivered a classic for the neutral and put their own fans through the ringer at the Riverside.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an excruciating watch for Whites so desperate to see their side pick up three points as the automatic promotion race heads into the finishing straight. It was maddening to see two goals incorrectly ruled out for offside. It was sheer relief at full-time with the scoreline 1-0 to Leeds.

Here's the YEP take as Leeds went back to the top of the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good day

Patrick Bamford. Leeds United's number 9 came on and played exactly like a number 9. At a time when Boro wanted to be on the ball he kept it well, won it back, won free-kicks and bothered defenders in a way Joel Piroe had not been able to. To do it at a ground where he is routinely and soundly booed made it all the better. And that goal was beautiful. That it was taken from him incorrectly is an incredible shame. But a fit Bamford could be a serious asset for Leeds in the final few games and an option to start if Piroe is not hitting the levels.

Karl Darlow. Another solid, steady, sensible display of goalkeeping and just what Leeds needed in such a nervy, high-stakes game. The new number one has settled in well with two decent performances and removed the goalkeeping narrative that was becoming such a divisive and difficult issue around the team.

Daniel Farke. The pressure is never not on the Leeds United manager but a defeat in this game was just about unthinkable. To win, claim a clean sheet and be able to say it should have been 3-0 was huge for the club in what he calls the crunch time period. His explanation of Ao Tanaka's tearful reaction at full-time was also important context for supporters and he stopped himself from going thermonuclear on the assistant referee. Job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad day

Joel Piroe. The game bypassed him too much and that can happen sometimes when the Dutchman is not scoring. His replacement came on and did a better job of playing like a centre forward, which will either heap pressure on Piroe or inspire him to up his game for the last few fixtures.

Darren Williams. Once is unfortunate, twice is harder to forgive but to thrice disallow a good Leeds goal in the space of eight weeks really does leave question marks over competency levels in Championship officiating. If common sense prevails then assistant referee Williams has at least ran the line in his last Leeds game of this season.

Daniel Farke. The loss of Daniel James to a hamstring problem is a serious concern for Farke, as is the emotional turmoil that Ao Tanaka appears to be going through. With Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk already out, the manager needs as many of his leaders and best players on the pitch as possible. This is the worst possible time to be losing them.

Off-camera moments

Illan Meslier getting a clap from keeper coach Ed Wootten after a very decent cross for Karl Darlow to try and catch, having been wayward with his previous two deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Ampadu producing a slick backheel during the possession game in the warm-up. Meslier applauding Junior Firpo for a calm right-foot finish past Alex Cairns during shooting practice. Mateo Joseph trying a nutmeg on an unsuspecting fitness coach.

One of the little pre-game traditions for Leeds is for the kit man to go on after the handshakes and collect the tracksuit tops. Each player comes and claps hands with him and has a quick hug. Tanaka prefers just to hand him his jacket and keep his game face in place.

Wootten coming out to the touchline to motion to Darlow and his defenders to calm down after the keeper's pass went straight out of play under no pressure. Boro piled it on and eventually put the ball in the net before an offside flag spared Leeds.

Ampadu and Tommy Conway having words behind the play after the Leeds man's wild lunge that got neither the ball nor, mercifully for all concerned, the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanaka collapsing to the floor in tears at the final whistle before being consoled by Joe Rodon. A grinning Farke telling Schmidt he should have headed to the corner flag in the final seconds. Ampadu, on the advice and nudge of Rodon, seeking out Bamford and shoving him forward to do the wave with the away end. James getting a cuddle from a coaching staff member. Farke inviting Largie Ramazani, whose recent performances had come in for some criticism from the manager, to share in his customary wave celebration.