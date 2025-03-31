Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United dropped more points at home to Swansea City on Saturday.

Jeff Stelling has urged Daniel Farke to make a change in goal following Illan Meslier’s ‘two howlers’ against Swansea City.

Meslier was at the heart of the action on Saturday as Leeds United twice threw away leads to draw 2-2. The Frenchman saved a first-half penalty to keep his side 1-0 up but then dropped a simple catch right at the feet of Harry Darling on 64 minutes. Willy Gnonto looked to have won it late but a catalogue of errors handed Zan Vipotnik a chance and despite the tight angle, his added-time effort squeezed through the Whites goalkeeper.

Leeds have now won just one of their last five and patience in Meslier among the fanbase is thin, with Saturday’s mistakes the latest of several high-profile errors that have cost points in a tight promotion race. Farke’s side had the easiest fixture of all three automatic promotion contenders on paper but were the only ones to drop points, with Sheffield United and Burnley beating Coventry City and Bristol City respectively.

Jeff Stelling’s brutal Illan Meslier verdict

Farke refused to single Meslier out in the immediate aftermath on Saturday and has remained loyal to his first-choice goalkeeper, who has played every league minute this season despite constant questions. But with so little margin for error and just seven games left to save their promotion hopes, Stelling believes a change is needed.

“Two howlers, both of the goals were down to him,” Stelling told talkSPORT of Meslier. “Leeds fans are desperately frustrated, not just with Meslier but with Farke because he's consistently - as you would and rightly so - he’s consistently backed his goalkeeper.

“But surely there comes a point [where you have to change]. I don’t know what Karl Darlow’s thinking sitting on the bench, he’s made 52 premier league appearances, 154 in the Championship and it seems that regardless of what Meslier does [he starts].

“You can't regard him as a young and inexperienced goalkeeper anymore because he’s been around for a long time. His confidence is shot away. And when a keeper's confidence is shot away, I think you have to make a change.”

Leeds United promotion warning

Leeds were widely tipped to pull away from the chasing pack after consecutive comeback wins over Sunderland and Sheffield United, but a dismal March has seen their seven-point gap to third-placed Burnley disappear in the blink of an eye. Farke’s side are replicating the kind of form that saw them fall short a year ago while their two closest rivals are red hot.

Burnley’s 1-0 win over Bristol City means they’re now unbeaten in 26 league games while Sheffield United have bounced back from defeat to Leeds by taking 13 points from 15 on offer. And Stelling believes the writing could be on the wall unless Farke’s side turn things around fast.

“[Leeds] have taken six points from their last 15 while Burnley have taken 13,” he added. “The writing is on the wall, although if you look at the fixtures, you think you’d probably favour Leeds. Burnley still have to play Coventry and Sheffield United, but Burnley are flying.”

