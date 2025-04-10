Leeds United's final 5 fixtures compared to Championship promotion rivals with huge advantage over Burnley

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 18:00 BST

Leeds United have just five games left as the hunt for Premier League football intensifies.

Leeds United have automatic promotion in their hands with just five games left after a midweek round of action in which they were certainly the victors. A hard-fought 1-0 win at Middlesbrough sent them top of the Championship while Burnley and Sheffield United both dropped points, the latter falling to third following a 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall.

Daniel Farke’s side blew a commanding lead with one win in six and while Tuesday’s twist has put them straight back in the driving seat, nothing is decided. There are still 15 points for each team to play for and some mammoth fixtures to come, not least Sheffield United’s Easter Monday trip to Turf Moor.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Remaining fixtures vary between each team and with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at who Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United have to play, calculating the difficulty of remaining opponents by average league position. Take a look to see how the next three weeks will pan out.

Remaining fixtures: Luton (A), Millwall (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (H), Sheffield United (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.8

1. 12th. Blackburn Rovers (53 points)

Remaining fixtures: Luton (A), Millwall (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (H), Sheffield United (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.8 Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Remaining fixtures: Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Millwall (A), Middlesbrough (A), Cardiff (H) | Average position of opposition: 11.4

2. 11th. Norwich City (53 points)

Remaining fixtures: Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Millwall (A), Middlesbrough (A), Cardiff (H) | Average position of opposition: 11.4 Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A), Burnley (H), Portsmouth (A), Blackburn (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H) | Average position of opposition: 10.4

3. 10th. Watford (56 points)

Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A), Burnley (H), Portsmouth (A), Blackburn (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H) | Average position of opposition: 10.4 Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (H), Blackburn (A), Norwich City (H), Swansea City (H), Burnley (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.2

4. 9th. Millwall (57 points)

Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (H), Blackburn (A), Norwich City (H), Swansea City (H), Burnley (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.2 Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Remaining fixtures: Watford (H), Coventry (A), Derby (H), Cardiff (A), Luton (H) | Average position of opposition: 16.4

5. 8th. West Brom (57 points)

Remaining fixtures: Watford (H), Coventry (A), Derby (H), Cardiff (A), Luton (H) | Average position of opposition: 16.4 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Remaining fixtures: Millwall (A), Plymouth (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Norwich (H), Coventry (A) | Average position of opposition: 12.6

6. 7th. Middlesbrough (60 points)

Remaining fixtures: Millwall (A), Plymouth (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Norwich (H), Coventry (A) | Average position of opposition: 12.6 Photo: Owen Humphreys

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedBurnleyChampionship
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice