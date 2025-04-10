Leeds United have automatic promotion in their hands with just five games left after a midweek round of action in which they were certainly the victors. A hard-fought 1-0 win at Middlesbrough sent them top of the Championship while Burnley and Sheffield United both dropped points, the latter falling to third following a 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall.
Daniel Farke’s side blew a commanding lead with one win in six and while Tuesday’s twist has put them straight back in the driving seat, nothing is decided. There are still 15 points for each team to play for and some mammoth fixtures to come, not least Sheffield United’s Easter Monday trip to Turf Moor.
Remaining fixtures vary between each team and with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at who Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United have to play, calculating the difficulty of remaining opponents by average league position. Take a look to see how the next three weeks will pan out.