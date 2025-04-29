Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three Leeds United stars were named in Team of the Season while Dan James missed out on Player of the Season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United promotion winners Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James have reacted to EFL Awards decisions that went against numerous Elland Road stars.

The annual awards were held on Sunday night in London and James was beaten to the Championship Player of the Season award by Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer. The Blades midfielder, who was a transfer target for Leeds last summer, has been a star man for the Bramall Lane side but ultimately couldn't force his team over the line to automatic promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James, who scored 12 goals and added nine assists for Leeds this season, and fellow shortlisted star James Trafford have both celebrated over the past week having secured top-two slots and Premier League status for next season. Trafford appeared to be the heavy favourite for the award given his stellar form between the posts for a Burnley side that has conceded just 15 goals - one every three games - so far this season.

James was gracious in defeat but admitted to some disappointment at missing out. The winger said: "I thought you'd ask me this question. What can you say? Obviously, when you're nominated, I think you'd love to win it, but I'd be lying if I wouldn't say I'm a little bit disappointed. But there's two incredible other players in it, and it's thoroughly deserved for Gustavo and I'm really happy for him."

Ethan Ampadu responds to Championship Team of the Season snub

James' captain Ampadu was one of the Leeds players who missed out on selection for Team of the Season. The midfielder, who has also starred at centre-back for the Championship leaders, made last season's team along with Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter. This season the Leeds representatives were Jayden Bogle, Ao Tanaka and James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YEP understands that the selection rules prevent a single club from having more than three players in the Team of the Season, which would go some way to explaining why Burnley's goal machine midfielder Josh Brownhill missed out, or Leeds' league-leading goalscorer Joel Piroe. Left-back Junior Firpo, who missed out to Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows, joked on social media that he was the 'second best left-back in the league.'

Ampadu was asked about the awards decisions after a 4-0 win over Bristol City moved Leeds to 97 points for the season ahead of the finale at Plymouth Argyle.

"We know within our squad, we back each other," he said. "We don't get to decide those awards, whoever won it's justified. There's rules maybe behind team of the season. I'd tell you there could have been 11 Leeds players in there, not even me. That's the confidence we have in each other."