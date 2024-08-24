Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds United new boy has delivered an amazing Whites verdict with a rivals admission and Championship warning.

Summer signing Bogle savoured his first competitive win for his new club in Friday evening’s Championship derby at Hillsborough in which goals from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James gave Daniel Farke’s men a 2-0 victory.

Signed this summer from Sheffield United, Bogle admitted that winning at the Blades’ arch rivals was a “great feeling” for him personally but focused his main attention on the Leeds performance as a team.

That performance, felt Bogle, was “amazing” - the 24-year-old signalling a warning to the rest of the division and declaring that beating Wednesday’s press was key to success.

“It was a great feeling,” said Bogle, on winning at Hillsborough personally. "But as a team I thought we played amazing. We started off very well, controlled the ball well, dictated the game really and fair play to them, they tried to press us as well. But I think when it all clicks together, we are a tough team to play against."

Asked about quickly beating Wednesday’s press - and if Leeds knew that Danny Rohl’s Owls would come at his side straight away - the right back declared: “That was the key. They are a very good pressing team but we knew we had to be at it on the ball and find a way around it and we did at times. When we did it paid off.”