Leeds United must seize this chance, says new man Bamford

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford believes it is up to the Whites to grab their chance this season in what he feels is one of the most open Championship's in recent memory.

The 24-year-old made the £7m switch from Middlesbrough to the Whites on Tuesday swapping Tony Pulis' men for the Marcelo Bielsa revolution in West Yorkshire.

Bamford has taken no time at all to set his sights high with his new side believing that this year is as good as any to bring the 14-year exile from the top flight to an end.

"I think if you look at it over the last few years in the Championship you can always pick out maybe two teams where you thought they might run away with it," Bamford revealed.

"This year it's open to pretty much anyone. There isn't anyone, obviously Stoke have spent a bit of money and they're trying to get straight back, but apart from maybe them it's an open ticket really, so it's up to us to take it with both hands and see how far we can get."

The Potters remain heavy favourites with the bookmakers for an immediate return to England's elite following relegation last season and Gary Rowett's men will get their campaign under way at Elland Road on Sunday.

Bamford believes that although it will be a stern test for United the result won't have any bearing on how the final league table will look come May.

"I don't think you can read too much into the first game," he continued.

"Obviously everyone probably isn't matched up yet all over the league, you start knowing more when it starts to get to around Christmas time. It's important to try and pick up the points as early as you can but I wouldn't read too much into the first few games.

"We'll still be gelling as a team just like everyone else."

Asked what his first impressions of Bielsa were, Bamford responded: "He's so meticulous with everything he does, it's something different to what I have experienced before as is the whole set up and regime from what I can see, it's exciting stuff."