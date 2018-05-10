Leeds United: Murphy deserves second chance with Whites, says Clough

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has revealed he hopes Leeds United loanee Luke Murphy is handed a second life at Elland Road.

Murphy has spent the last 18 months on loan with Albion after initially joining on a six month deal until the end of the 2016/17 season.

Luke Murphy.

Following Burton's Championship survival the 28-year-old rejoined Clough's men for the current campaign making 41 appearances in all competitions but saw his efforts to help the Brewers beat the drop end in defeat.

Clough though has been impressed with Murphy during his spell and has revealed he'll be ringing Whites boss Paul Heckingbottom to give him a glowing review.

"I'm going to put a call in to Paul Heckingbottom in the next couple of days just to make sure he's aware of he well he's done for us," Clough told the Burton Mail.

"He got frozen out at Leeds two years ago, he joined us in the January and then he came back. But I think Paul will look at the situation differently. I think he phoned him as soon as he got the job as well, which helped.

"And I think Luke will get a chance at Leeds next season to prove himself in the Championship, I hope he does, because he's good enough."

Murphy last pulled on a United shirt in August 2016 during the 1-0 win over Luton Town in the League Cup and is said to be deemed surplus to requirements with his Leeds contract due to expire next summer.

Despite Clough's admiration for the midfielder he has ruled out another return to the club following their relegation to League One: "Finances will prohibit that unfortunately."

"Luke has been one of the best lads you could wish to work with over the last 18 months. In terms of working with him, day in and day out, he's been absolutely brilliant.

"He's an absolutely fantastic lad. We were all very, very down about the weekend, and he was as down as much as anybody, because I think he was hoping he could come back here next season."