Chelsea midfielder Lewis Bate in action last season. Pic: Getty

The YEP reported on Monday that the Blues midfielder was a long-time target for the Elland Road club.

United now appear to be closing in on the acquisition of the highly-rated 18-year-old this summer.

A fee is said to have now been agreed between Leeds and Chelsea - which includes a sell-on clause - with personal terms being discussed ahead of the possibility of a medical in the coming days.

Bate has just one year left to run on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and has delayed penning an extension in West London.

He sparked excitement in West Yorkshire recently by following a number of Leeds United players on social media.

United are among a number of clubs said to be tracking Bate - with Liverpool among those monitoring his development also.

In the 2019/20 campaign he was an unused substitute in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and made the bench again at Sheffield United.

Last season he was named on the bench for Chelsea's FA Cup fifth round win at Barnsley and made a pair of EFL Trophy appearances against Oxford United and Bristol Rovers.

He played in 20 of the Blues' 2020/21 Premier League 2 fixtures, making 18 starts predominantly as a deep-lying central midfielder.