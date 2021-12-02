Leeds United move for forward rated 'unlikely' as Tyler Roberts reflects on 'harsh' outcomes

Missed anything since Tuesday night's thrilling victory against Crystal Palace? The YEP's Thursday morning round up has you covered.

Whites swoop for forward reportedly 'unlikely'

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has turned down a contract extension, meaning he could join a foreign club for nothing in January. The ex-Leeds loanee had been recently linked with a return to Elland Road, but the move looks to be unlikely.(Sky Sports).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ONE STEP AT A TIME: Says Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts, above. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Reports from Brazil have claimed Leeds are keeping tabs on Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira - who has a whopping £25m release clause - should Marcelo Bielsa leave at the end of his current deal. However, the report notes that the Whites' preferred option is to hang onto their current manager. (Sport Witness).

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer news at our round-up piece HERE

Leeds condemn ‘unacceptable’ homophobic chanting at Crystal Palace star

Leeds United have condemned homophobic chanting aimed at Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher during the Whites’ victory at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Read the full story HERE

Angus Kinnear draws criticism after comparing fan-led review to Maoism

Angus Kinnear has drawn more criticism for his comparison of football's recently published fan-led review to Maoism.

Read the full story HERE and chief football writer Graham Smyth's latest Inside Elland Road column on the matter HERE

Tyler Roberts and Whites not looking at nightmarish run

A nightmarish run of fixtures is looming large but Leeds United and Tyler Roberts are only looking at Sunday's clash against Brentford.

Hear what Roberts has had to say about what's next for the Whites and his thoughts on some 'harsh' results for Leeds so far this season HERE

Afghan women footballers enjoy emotional night after Radrizzani role in rescue act

The Afghanistan Women’s youth development players who were helped to flee the Taliban by Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani cried tears of happiness as they watched the Whites beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Elland Road on Tuesday evening.

Read the full story of a remarkable tale HERE

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.