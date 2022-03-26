Leeds United monitor 16-year-old international, Whites forward eyes Elland Road future - key headlines

Whites forward eyes Elland Road future

Though nothing is certain in a football career, Rodrigo sees his future at Elland Road.

The forward arrived in West Yorkshire ahead of the Whites' maiden Premier League campaign in August 2020 for a club record fee of £27m.

In 54 appearances for the club, the Spaniard has scored 12 goals and made three assists.

In an exclusive interview, Rodrigo told the YEP that he is enjoying life at Leeds.

"The future you never know but my idea is to stay here," he says.

Leeds United forward Rodrigo. Pic: George Wood.

"I'm really happy with the club, my family are really happy living here in England, my daughter and my wife.

"I feel an important part of this club, my team-mates made me feel like this, everyone who works for the club.

"I think I've created a really good relationship with everyone here."

Norwich City loanee Billy Gilmour progressed through the Rangers youth system before signing for Chelsea. Pic: Julian Finney.

Leeds United monitor 16-year-old international

Leeds United are monitoring Rangers youth striker Rory Wilson, according to the Scotsman.

The 16-year-old has reportedly rejected a professional contract with the Scottish champions in the hopes of following in Billy Gilmour's footsteps and pursuing a career in England.

The forward, who has scored a whopping 40 goals for the young Gers this season, is thought to be worth £300,000 and is being tracked by Manchester City and Liverpool.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch embraces Sam Greenwood following the Whites' 3-2 victory over Wolves. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

Mark Jackson hails Jesse Marsch

Mark Jackson has praised the positive influence of new Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch.

Former Under 23s boss Jackson was promoted by Marsch to become part of the American's first team coaching staff.

Since his appointment on February 28, Marsch has taken six points from his first four games at the helm.

But beyond results, Jackson is delighted with the impact that Marsch is having on the people at the club.

"It was exciting for me," Jackson said.

"He's a really really positive coach and manager.

"Really really open, he wants to include all his staff into things, he has one-to-ones with the players.

"It's been really really beneficial for the group and easy for the transition of me going up there as well as the transition of him and his new staff coming in and blending into the club.

"I think it's happened really really well."