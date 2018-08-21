Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi heads out on loan to Germany

Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has joined 2. Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Ideguchi joined the Whites in January from J. League side Gamba Osaka and immediately made the switch to Cultural Leonesa on a six month loan deal in an attempt to adjust to life in Europe.

The 21-year-old failed to settle in his new surrounds sighting the language barrier as a major issue and saw just over a 100 minutes of action in five appearance for the Spanish side.

The Japanese international failed to make the cut for the 2018 World Cup missing out on the quadrennial tournament due to lack of game time in the Segunda División.

Ideguchi though revealed in April that playing in Europe was his long-term aim over the competition in Russia this summer: "My goal is not just the World Cup, the most important thing is to play abroad until I retire."

Following his return to Leeds Marcelo Bielsa handed Ideguchi his chance in pre-season as he made his first start for the club against York City but he failed to break into the Argentine's final first-team squad at Elland Road with the 63-year-old stating he wasn't an option he would consider this season.

Happy Hernandez continues to 'impress' Leeds United chief Bielsa

“He’s a player who during the six weeks of pre-season worked very well and very hard,” Bielsa said following the opening day win over Stoke City. “I saw a very positive evolution. But I don’t know if he will stay with us or not.

“Usually I choose two players for each position so they have a possibility to play. I’m going to be sincere. He’s not a second option in any position of our team so it wouldn’t be fair for me to say I want him to stay because I couldn’t offer him the time as a player he deserves.”

Ideguchi will now spend the rest of the season in the German second tier in the hope of finding first-team action and have a "purchase option" for the midfielder.