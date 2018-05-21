Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira earns England call-up

Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira will make his second appearance at the prestigious Toulon Tournament after joining team-mate Tom Pearce in England’s Under-21 squad.

Vieira scored the winning penalty in the final of last summer’s competition - his first run at international level - and is returning to Toulon after being added to the England party this morning.

Ronaldo Vieira.

Pearce, the young Leeds left-back, was already in the travelling squad having received a maiden international call-up from head coach Aidy Boothroyd on Friday.

He was included by England a little over a month after breaking into United’s first team.

Vieira struggled for form and fitness this season on the back of his outings with England but is now set for another summer of international football.

England, who are in Group A with China, Mexico and Qatar and will attempt to win the Toulon Tournament for the third year in a row, contest their first game against China in Aubagne on Sunday.

Pearce has departed for France in the aftermath of fresh contract talks with United. The defender is out of contract at the end of next month but has been offered a new three-year deal by Leeds in a bid to prevent him leaving the club for a compensation fee.