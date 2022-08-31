Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have agreed a loan move for Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz which sees the 21-year-old return to UD Ibiza for the 2022/23 season.

Bogusz featured for the Spanish side last term before suffering a serious knee injury which curtailed his stint in the second tier.

The Pole played 22 times for the Segunda Division club, scoring four goals, a year after making turning out for fellow Segunda outfit Logrones.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Mateusz Bogusz of Leeds United warms up during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on September 16, 2020 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

Bogusz has spent the summer rehabbing at Thorp Arch but has chosen to return to Ibiza on loan as game-time at Leeds looks set to be limited.

His contract at Elland Road expires at the end of this season, having joined initially in 2019 from Ruch Chorzow in his native Poland.

A statement from Leeds United read: “Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has today rejoined UD Ibiza on loan until the end of the season.

“The 21-year-old returns to Spain having also spent the last campaign with the Segunda Division side.