Leeds United midfielder returns to former club with unfinished business on season-long loan
Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has joined UD Ibiza on a season-long loan
Leeds have agreed a loan move for Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz which sees the 21-year-old return to UD Ibiza for the 2022/23 season.
Bogusz featured for the Spanish side last term before suffering a serious knee injury which curtailed his stint in the second tier.
The Pole played 22 times for the Segunda Division club, scoring four goals, a year after making turning out for fellow Segunda outfit Logrones.
Bogusz has spent the summer rehabbing at Thorp Arch but has chosen to return to Ibiza on loan as game-time at Leeds looks set to be limited.
His contract at Elland Road expires at the end of this season, having joined initially in 2019 from Ruch Chorzow in his native Poland.
A statement from Leeds United read: “Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has today rejoined UD Ibiza on loan until the end of the season.
“The 21-year-old returns to Spain having also spent the last campaign with the Segunda Division side.
“We wish Mateusz good luck during his spell.”