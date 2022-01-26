Glaswegian winger Galloway joined Leeds in August 2019 from Carlisle United as part of the same summer in which United also signed Liam McCarron from the Cumbrians.

The 20-year-old had a spell on trial at Barrow last November but the League Two outfit opted against pursuing a longer deal for the Whites youngster.

But Galloway joined Northern Premier League outfit FC United on Tuesday and then made his debut in the same night's seven-goal thriller at home to Whitby Town.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder's arrival at the club was announced during the half-time interval, at which point he was introduced from the bench as part of a contest in which FC United fell to a 4-3 defeat.

Galloway last featured for United's under-23s in November 2020 and his contract at Leeds expires next summer.

The youngster's loan move to FC United is until the end of the season.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.