Leeds United midfielder missing on international duty as reason for absence revealed

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson sat out the United States' 1-0 win over Jamaica on Thursday evening having reported 'flu-like symptoms'.

Aaronson remained in St Louis, Missouri where the US Men's National Team will play their second fixture of this month's international break, while the remainder of Mauricio Pochettino's squad took on the Reggae Boyz.

"Aaronson experienced flu-like symptoms and did not travel to Jamaica," the USMNT official website explained. "He is currently in St. Louis and will be joined by the team tomorrow."

The 24-year-old has previously been lauded by Leeds boss Daniel Farke for his physical durability. The German will be hoping by the time Aaronson returns to Thorp Arch next week, he has overcome the symptoms that kept him out of the victory against Jamaica.

Leeds are already without Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu until the New Year, both having picked up knee injuries earlier this season. Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell have quite capably deputised in their absence with Aaronson locking down the No. 10 position throughout the opening third of the 2024/25 campaign.

